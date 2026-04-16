The Hosteller Raises ₹150 Crore in India’s Largest Hostel Funding Round

“We started The Hosteller because Indian travellers deserved better than a choice between overpriced hotels and unreliable budget stays. 11 years and 20 lakh travellers later, the model has proven itself. This round is about sustained acceleration to 25,000 beds, a full-stack travel platform, and building the kind of company that can define this category for decades. We are on a path to building a truly public, enduring hospitality brand out of India,” said Pranav Dangi, founder and CEO, The Hosteller.