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Northern Arc Capital Q4 Profit Jumps Nearly 3-Fold To ₹139 Cr

The NBFC firm had earned a net profit of ₹47 crore in the same quarter a year ago

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PTI
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Northern Arc Capital Q4 Profit Jumps Nearly 3-Fold To ₹139 Cr
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Non-banking lender Northern Arc Capital on Friday reported a nearly three-fold surge in profit at ₹139 crore in the March quarter.

The NBFC firm had earned a net profit of ₹47 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

The total income rose to ₹735 crore in the January-March period of the 2025-26 financial year from ₹593 crore in the year-ago period, Northern Arc Capital said in a regulatory filing.

Insurgent Tatas

1 May 2026

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Net interest income increased 21% to ₹387 crore in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal year.

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The total expenditure increased to ₹552 crore from ₹545 crore in the same period a year ago.

Asset quality improved with gross NPA ratio moderating to 1.2% and net NPA ratio easing to 0.6% as on March 31, 2026. 

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