Non-banking lender Northern Arc Capital on Friday reported a nearly three-fold surge in profit at ₹139 crore in the March quarter.
The NBFC firm had earned a net profit of ₹47 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
The total income rose to ₹735 crore in the January-March period of the 2025-26 financial year from ₹593 crore in the year-ago period, Northern Arc Capital said in a regulatory filing.
Net interest income increased 21% to ₹387 crore in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal year.
The total expenditure increased to ₹552 crore from ₹545 crore in the same period a year ago.
Asset quality improved with gross NPA ratio moderating to 1.2% and net NPA ratio easing to 0.6% as on March 31, 2026.