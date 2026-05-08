Hyundai Motor India Profit Declines 22.2% at ₹1,255.63 Cr In Q4

Looking ahead to FY27, he said, "We have started the year on a strong footing, with April domestic volumes growing 17% YoY. We expect this positive momentum to continue and backed by new product launches in high-demand segments and other strategic initiatives, we expect 8-10% volume growth in the domestic market." The company's enhanced plant capacity and flexible operations position it to swiftly respond to any further growth opportunities, should they arise during the year, he added.