Hyundai Motor India Profit Declines 22.2% at ₹1,255.63 Cr In Q4

Hyundai Motor India Ltd on Friday reported a 22.22% decline in consolidated profit after tax at ₹1,255.63 crore in the March quarter, impacted by higher expenses.
The company had posted a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹1,614.35 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) said in a regulatory filing.
Consolidated total revenue from operations stood at ₹18,916.15 crore as against ₹17,940.28 crore in the year-ago period, it added.
Total expenses were higher at ₹17,571.66 crore as compared to ₹15,974.46 in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, HMIL said.
The company's board has recommended a dividend of ₹21 per equity share of face value ₹10 each for the 2025-26 financial year, it said.
For FY26, consolidated PAT was lower at ₹5,431.52 crore as compared to ₹5,640.21 crore in FY25.
Consolidated total revenue from operations in FY26 was at ₹ 70,763.33 crore as compared to ₹69,192.89 crore in FY25.
"FY26 was a year where we demonstrated our ability to navigate a challenging environment while capitalising on emerging opportunities, supported by GST 2.0 reforms, strategic product interventions, strong export volumes and our continued focus on 'Quality of Growth'," HMIL Managing Director & CEO Tarun Garg said.
Looking ahead to FY27, he said, "We have started the year on a strong footing, with April domestic volumes growing 17% YoY. We expect this positive momentum to continue and backed by new product launches in high-demand segments and other strategic initiatives, we expect 8-10% volume growth in the domestic market." The company's enhanced plant capacity and flexible operations position it to swiftly respond to any further growth opportunities, should they arise during the year, he added.
For exports, Garg said, "We remain watchful of geopolitical uncertainties, however, we are confident of registering 8-10% volume growth, reinforcing our position as the hub for emerging markets." To support future growth aspirations, he said the Pune plant capacity will be expanded by another 70,000 units post Phase-II expansion, taking HMIL's "overall capacity to 1.14 million units by 2030".