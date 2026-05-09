Soaring gold prices have helped leading watch and jewellery maker Titan add nearly ₹20,000 crore (around $2.2 billion) to its topline in a single financial year.
Titan, which owns jewellery brands, such as Tanishq, Mia and Zoya, reported sales of ₹76,797 crore in FY26, registering a 34.4% growth and terming the fiscal year a "landmark year".
The total consolidated revenue of the Tata group-managed firm stood at ₹88,136 crore, which is nearly $9.3 billion.
Of this, Titan's jewellery segment contributed ₹79,660 crore, accounting for over 90% of its consolidated income for the financial year ended March 31, 2026.
It continued to be the key growth driver, aided by strong consumer demand for gold jewellery and higher ticket-size purchases.
Titan, which began its journey on July 26, 1984, as a watchmaking company, derived only ₹5,267 crore from its watches business in FY26, accounting for just 6% of its total revenue.
"FY26 has been a landmark year for Titan. We had crossed the ₹50,000 crore annual revenue milestone in FY25 after nearly 40 years. The next ₹25,000 crore has been remarkably achieved in a single year of FY26," said its Managing Director Ajoy Chawla.
This is a reflection of the enduring strength of its brands and the trust of our consumers, he added.
However, Titan is also cautious about the geopolitical issues and macroeconomic volatility in FY27.
"As we step into FY27 with optimism on the back of an exceptional FY26 performance, we are conscious of the macro volatility and fragile geopolitical situations that necessitate all-around agility to respond effectively to grow our businesses," he said.
Titan has emerged as India's leading organised jewellery retailer, with an estimated market share of around 8.5%.
Titan's jewellery business witnessed steady quarter-on-quarter sales growth during FY26, with revenues rising 19% in Q1, 21% in Q2, 42% in Q3 and 50% in Q4.
Growth was primarily driven by a healthy double-digit increase in average selling prices (ASPs), while strong customer preference for gold jewellery led this segment of the portfolio to grow in the mid-thirties, it said.
"For the 2 nd consecutive quarter, coins grew strongly and nearly tripled in value compared to Q4 FY25," said Titan.
Titan, a joint venture between the Tata Group and the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO), had in 1994 expanded into other products, such as its jewellery brand Tanishq.
Titan is expanding its jewellery business through organic and inorganic ways by acquiring brands such as Caratlane, a brand selling contemporary, affordable, and everyday-wear jewellery, in which it acquired a 98% stake in 2023.
Besides, it also acquired a majority stake in Damas Jewellery, the UAE-based jewellery retailer, having presence in GCC countries, in July last year, expanding overseas.
Titan now has over 20 stores of its flagship brand Tanishq worldwide, targeting the Indian diaspora.