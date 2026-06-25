Noel Tata's Last AGM as Trent Chairman: A Look at His 26-Year Journey

Noel Tata announced his retirement as Trent chairman during the company's 47th AGM due to governance age limits.
Under his 26-year leadership, Trent expanded from a single store to a multi-format retail footprint exceeding 1,200 locations.
The retail major's revenue surged from around ₹2,333 crore in FY14 to over ₹19,701 crore in FY26.
Noel Tata is set to step down as chairman of Trent, the Tata Group's flagship retail company, concluding a tenure of nearly three decades with the firm. Tata, who turns 70 in November, will retire in line with the Tata Group's governance policy under which non-executive directors step down at that age.
"As you might be aware, this will be my last annual general meeting as chairman," Tata told shareholders at Trent's 47th AGM on June 23, as quoted by media reports.
Notably, Tata's daughter Maya is evaluating opportunities across group companies including Trent and Tata Consumer Products, and is leaning towards the former, as per a previous report by TOI.
From Lakme to Trent
Trent's origins trace back to Lakme, incorporated on December 5, 1952, as a cosmetics and toiletries company. In 1998, Lakme decided to exit its cosmetics business and pivot to apparel retailing, citing the absence of established brands across most categories. In March 1998, it acquired Littlewoods International (India), a readymade garments retailer, from Littlewoods International, UK. Simultaneously, Lakme Exports was amalgamated with the acquired entity, which was renamed Trent. With effect from July 1, 1998, Trent was then amalgamated with Lakme, and the parent company was renamed Trent.
Noel Tata joined Trent's board of directors in 1998 and became the company's first Managing Director in June 1999. He described the journey as a "thoughtful transition from Lakme into the fashion retail space" that eventually grew into a "meaningful business." He was appointed chairman on March 31, 2014.
During his tenure as both MD and chairman, Trent expanded from a single Westside store to 1,286 stores across 321 cities, covering a retail footprint of 17.7 million square feet by FY26. The company's revenue grew from approximately ₹2,333 crore in FY14 to ₹19,701 crore in FY26.
Under his leadership, Trent launched several retail brands including Westside, Zudio, Star, Samoh and Burnt Toast. It also operates cash-and-carry stores under the Booker brand. The company entered into a joint venture with Spain-based Inditex, through which it introduced Zara and Massimo Dutti in India, and holds a 50:50 joint venture with Tesco PLC for its Star format.
Trent built its portfolio around distinct customer segments; Westside serving the aspirational fashion consumer, Zudio targeting value-conscious shoppers and Star Bazaar catering to everyday grocery and consumption needs.
"From a single Westside store to a network of over 1,200 stores, our journey has been one of steady evolution. Over the years we have added powerful growth engines to our portfolio, most notably Zudio and Star, which are now a significant part of our portfolio," Tata said in Trent's FY26 annual report.
According to Trent’s FY26 annual report, one of the catalyst for this financial acceleration has been Zudio, the company's value-fashion format. Previous media reports have highlighted that Zudio's expansion has heavily targeted price-sensitive Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities alongside specific urban pockets, scaling to over 900 stores by the end of the financial year. In his address to shareholders, Tata credited the rapid scaling of formats like Zudio and Star as the core engines behind the 2.5 times revenue run-rate surge the company has recorded since 2023.
At the 47th AGM, Tata reflected on a target he had set at the company's 2023 shareholders meeting, where he had envisioned the company growing ten times larger. He noted that Trent's revenue and profitability run rate had grown by over 2.5 times since then.
"I am confident that we will reach the milestone I had referenced in the not-so-distant future," he said.
Tata also signalled that the company's growth ambitions extended beyond India. "As we look ahead, I firmly believe that the best years of Trent are ahead of us. The opportunities before us are vast, not just in India," he said, adding that the company would expand across categories and explore new geographies in the years ahead.
Beyond Trent, Noel Tata chairs the boards of several other Tata Group entities, including Voltas, Tata Investment Corporation, Tata International, Trent Hypermarket and Tata International West Asia DMCC, Dubai.