Noel Tata's Last AGM as Trent Chairman: A Look at His 26-Year Journey

According to Trent’s FY26 annual report, one of the catalyst for this financial acceleration has been Zudio, the company's value-fashion format. Previous media reports have highlighted that Zudio's expansion has heavily targeted price-sensitive Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities alongside specific urban pockets, scaling to over 900 stores by the end of the financial year. In his address to shareholders, Tata credited the rapid scaling of formats like Zudio and Star as the core engines behind the 2.5 times revenue run-rate surge the company has recorded since 2023.