Samsung To Train 20,000 Indians In AI Across 10 States

Samsung has launched the fourth India edition of its Samsung Innovation Campus programme
The 2026 edition will focus on building practical AI skills among 20,000 young people
The programme will cover 10 states and include exposure to real-world AI applications
Samsung India plans to train 20,000 young people in artificial intelligence (AI) across 10 states under the 2026 edition of its Samsung Innovation Campus (SIC) programme, the company said in a statement.
The fourth edition of SIC in India will be implemented in partnership with the Electronics Sector Skills Council of India (ESSCI) and the Telecom Sector Skill Council (TSSC), Samsung said.
The programme is aimed at expanding access to AI education and contributing to the development of a skilled talent pool for the technology sector.
AI Training For Young People
According to Samsung, the programme will cater to people aged 18-25 and combine classroom-based learning with hands-on training, project work, mentorship and exposure to practical applications of AI.
The initiative is intended to help participants develop skills relevant to careers in the rapidly expanding AI sector.
“Through SIC, we are investing in the next generation of AI talent, helping young Indians build the knowledge, confidence and practical experience needed to contribute to India's innovation journey,” Samsung South West Asia President and CEO, JB Park said in a statement.
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“As we celebrate 30 years in India, we remain committed to supporting the country’s vision of becoming a global AI leader by nurturing the talent that will shape its future,” he added.
Samsung also runs programmes such as Samsung Solve for Tomorrow, focused on young innovators and entrepreneurs, and Samsung DOST, which provides training for sales and technical service roles, it said.
Samsung said the 2026 programme will also focus on capabilities such as problem-solving, critical thinking and collaboration, alongside technical skills.
Participants will work on practical AI solutions as part of the project-based learning approach.
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SIC Has Trained Over 26,500 People
Samsung said SIC was launched in India in 2022 and has so far trained more than 26,500 young people in emerging technologies.
In 2025, women accounted for 48% of participants, according to the company.
The latest edition comes as Samsung marks 30 years of operations in India. The company said the initiative forms part of its wider efforts to support technology skilling and innovation in the country.