Noel Tata’s Daughter Maya Tata May Leave Tata Digital, Eyes Trent Role

Maya Tata is considering a move out of Tata Digital.
She is evaluating roles across Tata Group companies, with Trent said to be a preferred option.
The development comes amid restructuring and continued scrutiny of losses at Tata Digital.
Maya Tata, daughter of Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata, is exploring a move out of Tata Digital and is considering roles at other Tata Group companies, according to a report by The Times of India.
Citing people familiar with the matter, TOI reported that Maya, 37, is evaluating opportunities across group companies including Trent and Tata Consumer Products. People aware of the discussions told the newspaper that she is leaning towards Trent, the Tata Group's retail business.
The move comes as Tata Digital undergoes a broad restructuring and faces heightened scrutiny over its financial performance. The report also added that Noel Tata has raised concerns about losses at the business amid a broader stand-off over the reappointment of Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran for a third term.
Tata Digital Under Pressure
Tata Digital houses several consumer-facing businesses, including BigBasket, Tata Neu, Croma and Tata 1mg, and has been one of the Tata Group's biggest bets in digital commerce.
Tata Sons has invested more than ₹24,000 crore in Tata Digital. According to the report, Tata Neu's workforce has been reduced by more than half as part of an ongoing restructuring exercise.
Separately, Moneycontrol reported that Tata Sons management sought approval for an equity infusion of around ₹7,000 crore into its digital consumer businesses at the May 26 board meeting. The report said Noel Tata questioned the scale of the proposed investment and the assumptions underpinning the business plan, while projections presented to the board indicated the businesses could continue to incur losses over the next three financial years as the group prioritises growth investments.
Trent Emerges As Likely Destination
According to TOI report, if Maya Tata joins Trent, she would become the second of Noel Tata's three children to work at the retailer. Her brother Neville Tata is already associated with Trent, where he oversees the Star Bazaar business, while Noel Tata serves as chairman of the company.
Unlike her siblings, who have largely remained with a single Tata Group company, Maya has worked across different businesses. She began her career at Tata Capital before moving to Tata Digital.
All three siblings serve on the boards of smaller entities within Tata Trusts. Neville Tata also sits on the board of Sir Dorabji Tata Trust, one of the principal charitable trusts that anchor the group's ownership structure.
While no decision has been announced, Maya Tata's potential move would come at a significant time for Tata Digital as the group reviews investments in newer businesses and seeks a clearer path to profitability.