Noel Tata’s Daughter Maya Tata May Leave Tata Digital, Eyes Trent Role

Separately, Moneycontrol reported that Tata Sons management sought approval for an equity infusion of around ₹7,000 crore into its digital consumer businesses at the May 26 board meeting. The report said Noel Tata questioned the scale of the proposed investment and the assumptions underpinning the business plan, while projections presented to the board indicated the businesses could continue to incur losses over the next three financial years as the group prioritises growth investments.