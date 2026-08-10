ONGC, Shell Energy India Sign Pact To Explore Deepwater Blocks, LNG Opportunities

"Upstream Oil & Gas: Exploring joint participation in deepwater and ultra-deepwater offshore blocks offered under (currently underway) Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OALP) Rounds X and XI, as well as future bid rounds, under the broader impetus of #SamudraManthan. The two companies will also explore farm-in/farm-out opportunities in ONGC's existing OALP blocks. The MoU sets out a non-binding framework for such collaboration," it said.