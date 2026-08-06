Trent's Q1 Profit Jumps 26% To ₹532 Cr On Zudio, Westside Expansion

Trent's push to grow its Zudio and Westside chains in non-metro cities helped the retailer post a 26% jump in net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, even as raw material costs rose. The company reported a net profit of ₹532 crore for the quarter, up from ₹423 crore a year earlier, according to a stock exchange filing on August 6.
Trent added 22 Zudio stores, including one in the UAE, and one Westside store during the quarter, while consolidating three existing Zudio outlets, for a net addition of 19 Zudio stores. The company also expanded into nine new cities during the period. This pace was slower than the previous quarter, when Trent had opened 104 Zudio and 22 Westside stores.
By June 30, 2026, Trent's total store count stood at 1,312 across 330 cities, including three in the UAE. This included 301 Westside stores, 982 Zudio stores (of which seven are in the UAE), and 29 stores under other lifestyle concepts. The company's retail footprint spanned 18.04 million sq ft.
Revenue from operations grew 18.5% to ₹5,666 crore, compared with ₹4,781 crore in the same quarter last year. Operating EBITDA rose 36% to ₹847 crore. Revenue from the food and grocery segment increased to ₹885 crore from ₹814 crore a year earlier.
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Company Flags Geopolitical Risks
In its filing, Trent said consumer sentiment stayed "relatively balanced" through the quarter despite early uncertainty from geopolitical events. "The Indian consumer remained fairly insulated from the impact of oil price related inflation until mid-May," the company said, adding that households continued "balancing aspiration with financial discipline" while prioritising value, quality and convenience in discretionary spending.
Trent added that while its structural prospect remains encouraging, prolonged disruptions in the Middle East and their knock-on effects on supply chains, commodity prices and inflation could weigh on near-term performance.