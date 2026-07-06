Who Is Maya Tata? The Tata Scion Emerging as Next Face of Westside's Ecommerce Ambitions

Maya Tata, daughter of Noel Tata, is reportedly set to take charge of the ecommerce marketing function at Trent's fashion retail chain Westside, according to media reports. At 37, she is emerging as a key figure in the group's next generation of leadership, at a time when the family and the company are both undergoing significant transitions.
The development comes after previous reports suggested that Noel Tata may step down as chairman of Trent, Tata Group's retail arm, after a tenure of nearly three decades with the company. Her potential elevation coincides with a broader reshuffle across Tata Group companies, ahead of a leadership transition expected later this year.
Who is Maya Tata?
Maya began her career at Tata Capital before moving to Tata Digital, where she worked on digital commerce, customer acquisition and online retail. Following a restructuring at Tata Digital, she explored opportunities at other group companies, including Trent and Tata Consumer Products, as per media reports. Tata Digital's portfolio includes BigBasket, Tata Neu, Croma and Tata 1mg, with Tata Sons having invested around ₹24,000 crore in the business.
Unlike her siblings, Maya has moved across different businesses within the group, building experience in both finance and digital retail. This range is seen as one of the reasons she is being considered for a role at Westside, which contributes about 40% of Trent's revenue and is central to the company's digital ambitions.
If appointed, Maya Tata will work alongside her brother Neville Tata, who heads Trent's hypermarket chain, Star Bazaar. Their sister, Leah Tata, leads the Taj hotel business. All three of Noel Tata's children also serve on the boards of smaller entities within Tata Trusts, while Neville additionally sits on the board of Sir Dorabji Tata Trust.
Maya's reported move comes as Westside accelerates its omnichannel strategy and expands beyond India, having recently opened its first stores in the UAE. Trent has said it plans to open around 50 new Westside stores every year, after adding 52 stores in FY26. The company currently operates 1,286 stores across 321 cities through its Westside, Zudio and Star Bazaar chains, and is working to build its homegrown brands into global names.
As the ecommerce role takes shape, Maya Tata's appointment would mark her most prominent position within the Tata Group to date.