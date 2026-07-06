Who Is Maya Tata? The Tata Scion Emerging as Next Face of Westside's Ecommerce Ambitions

Maya's reported move comes as Westside accelerates its omnichannel strategy and expands beyond India, having recently opened its first stores in the UAE. Trent has said it plans to open around 50 new Westside stores every year, after adding 52 stores in FY26. The company currently operates 1,286 stores across 321 cities through its Westside, Zudio and Star Bazaar chains, and is working to build its homegrown brands into global names.