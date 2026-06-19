Meta Could Invest in Kunal Shah’s CRED in Fresh India Fintech Bet

Meta is reportedly in talks to invest in CRED in a deal valuing the fintech startup at $4 billion.
The company is also said to be exploring acquisition options and a possible role for founder Kunal Shah.
The move highlights Meta’s growing interest in India’s highly competitive digital payments market.
Meta Platforms has reportedly been in talks over the past few weeks to invest in Indian fintech startup CRED in a deal that values the company at around $4 billion, according to a Moneycontrol report.
The reported valuation is slightly higher than CRED’s revised $3.5 billion valuation last year, but still significantly below the $6.4 billion valuation it secured during its last major funding round in 2022.
Sources cited by publication said Meta has been considering investing tens of millions of dollars into CRED as primary capital, although discussions are still ongoing and no final decision has been made.
Meta Exploring Multiple Deal Options
Apart from a direct investment, Meta is also reportedly evaluating broader options involving CRED, including the possibility of acquiring the company at a lower valuation.
The report added that Meta has also explored the idea of bringing CRED founder Kunal Shah into the organisation in an operating role, although it remains unclear which route the company will eventually choose.
According to sources, one thing remains clear — CRED is looking to raise fresh capital, while Meta has shown strong interest in backing the company.
Why Cred Matters to Meta
Meta’s interest in CRED is believed to be linked to its larger payments strategy in India, one of the world’s biggest digital transaction markets.
If a deal goes through, Meta could strengthen its ecosystem by connecting discovery on Facebook and Instagram, commerce through WhatsApp, and payments infrastructure through CRED, creating a more integrated digital payments network.
Currently, both WhatsApp Pay and CRED operate in India’s UPI ecosystem but have struggled to gain major market share, with rivals PhonePe and Google Pay together controlling nearly 80% of transactions.
Cred Shows Improving Financial Performance
Founded in 2018, Bengaluru-based CRED said it had reported consolidated operating revenue of ₹2,735 crore for FY25, marking a 16% increase compared to the previous year.
The company also reduced its operating losses by 51% to ₹298 crore, while total losses narrowed to ₹1,457 crore as the fintech startup improved monetisation across its product offerings.
Backed by investors including Tiger Global Management and Peak XV Partners, CRED has raised nearly $1 billion since its launch, making it one of India’s most closely watched fintech startups as Meta looks to expand its footprint in the country’s fast-growing payments sector.