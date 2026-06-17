Beyond Borders: What Selling On Amazon US Really Teaches Indian Brands

What changes the day you cross the border

Four things change the day you list in the US. The first is the math — international FBA fees, customs, returns logistics, currency conversion and US warehousing compound in ways that look small in spreadsheets but matter enormously in practice; a product earning a 15 percent margin in India can land at minus five in the US even before advertising begins. The second is social proof — Indian shoppers buy on price and brand familiarity, but American shoppers buy almost entirely on what other Americans have said about a product, and accumulating that proof at scale is harder, slower and more regulated than most Indian sellers expect. The third is competitive density — your category may be ten times more crowded in the US, with well-funded American brands that have entire teams dedicated to Amazon. The fourth is Q4 — almost everything in the US is concentrated into four weeks between Black Friday and December, and a single bad festive season can take a year to recover from.