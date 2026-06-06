Modi's Reforms Continue to Fuel Economic Prosperity: Amit Shah on 7.7% GDP Growth

In a post on X, Shah said, "The visionary economic reforms initiated by PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji continue to fuel economic prosperity, making India the fastest-growing major economy in the world." "India's growth at 7.7%, surpassing every major economy, at a time when the world is grappling with economic crisis, evidences the strength that our economy has acquired in the last 12 years. Whether it is the pandemic or war, it is the farsighted policies of Modi Ji that are sailing the nation safely through every challenge," he added.