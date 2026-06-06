Modi's Reforms Continue to Fuel Economic Prosperity: Amit Shah on 7.7% GDP Growth

India recorded 7.7% GDP growth in FY26.
Shah said India is the fastest-growing major economy in the world.
He said the reforms initiated by PM Modi are driving growth.
Expressing satisfaction over the 7.7% GDP growth recorded by the country in FY26, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the reforms initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi continue to fuel economic prosperity, making India the fastest-growing major economy in the world.
In a post on X, Shah said, "The visionary economic reforms initiated by PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji continue to fuel economic prosperity, making India the fastest-growing major economy in the world." "India's growth at 7.7%, surpassing every major economy, at a time when the world is grappling with economic crisis, evidences the strength that our economy has acquired in the last 12 years. Whether it is the pandemic or war, it is the farsighted policies of Modi Ji that are sailing the nation safely through every challenge," he added.