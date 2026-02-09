JioHotstar Goes on Hiring Spree, Brings in Top Talent from Google, Flipkart & CRED

JioHotstar has hired senior leaders from Google, Flipkart, CRED and other tech giants to strengthen its product, engineering and marketing teams.
The new leadership will focus on building AI-powered, personalised discovery, viewing and advertising experiences for users.
The move signals JioHotstar's push into its next growth phase amid intensifying competition in the streaming market.
Streaming giant JioHotstar is strengthening its leadership team by hiring senior executives from some of the world's major tech companies, including Flipkart, Google, CRED, Razorpay, Myntra, ShareChat and Cleartrip. The move is aimed at improving the platform's technology, product design and user experience as it prepares for its next phase of growth, The Economic Times reported.
The streaming platform wants to build more AI-driven and personalised viewing experiences for users, according to the report. To achieve this, JioHotstar has brought in leaders with strong backgrounds in discovery, engineering, marketing, advertising technology and product management.
Among the key hires is Shrinivas SG, who will head discovery and personalisation, the report said. He previously worked at Flipkart, where he helped build large-scale search and discovery systems, including GenAI-powered features focused on voice, video and regional languages.
Naveen Prashanth, who joins from Google, will lead consumer marketing at JioHotstar. At Google, he handled marketing for YouTube Shorts, creators and artists in India, focusing on brand growth and monetisation. Prashanth has also worked with McKinsey & Company, advising consumer-focused businesses on expansion strategies.
On the technology side, Abhishek Sharan has been reportedly appointed to lead engineering for viewer experience. With over 15 years of experience, he has held senior roles at Flipkart and Myntra and was most recently Head of Engineering at SuperMoney. Meanwhile, strengthening advertising and revenue technology will be at the helm of Abhishek Varshney, who joins from CRED. He previously worked with Razorpay and Flipkart.
Additionally, Chandramauli Singh from ShareChat and Nishant Paliwal from Cleartrip have joined to enhance recommendation systems, scalable platform design and user engagement across the platform.
Earlier this month, JioHotstar also onboarded Stephen Bugaj, an Emmy Award winner, as the Senior Vice President for GenAI Content and Technology.
Notably, JioHotstar crossed 100 million paid user milestone within five weeks of its launch on February 14, 2025. The growth was primarily driven due to the IPL 2025, as well its vast content library including Hollywood shows, sports, and regional content.