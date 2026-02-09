  1. home
  2. Corporate
  3. Jiohotstar goes on hiring spree brings in top talent from google flipkart cred

JioHotstar Goes on Hiring Spree, Brings in Top Talent from Google, Flipkart & CRED

The streaming platform wants to build more AI-driven and personalised viewing experiences for users, according to the report. To achieve this, JioHotstar has brought in leaders with strong backgrounds in discovery, engineering, marketing, advertising technology and product management

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Shristi Acharya
Updated on:
Updated on:
Shhutterstock
JioHotstar Photo: Shhutterstock
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • JioHotstar has hired senior leaders from Google, Flipkart, CRED and other tech giants to strengthen its product, engineering and marketing teams.

  • The new leadership will focus on building AI-powered, personalised discovery, viewing and advertising experiences for users.

  • The move signals JioHotstar's push into its next growth phase amid intensifying competition in the streaming market.

Streaming giant JioHotstar is strengthening its leadership team by hiring senior executives from some of the world's major tech companies, including Flipkart, Google, CRED, Razorpay, Myntra, ShareChat and Cleartrip. The move is aimed at improving the platform's technology, product design and user experience as it prepares for its next phase of growth, The Economic Times reported.

The streaming platform wants to build more AI-driven and personalised viewing experiences for users, according to the report. To achieve this, JioHotstar has brought in leaders with strong backgrounds in discovery, engineering, marketing, advertising technology and product management.

Start-up Outperformers 2026

3 February 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

Among the key hires is Shrinivas SG, who will head discovery and personalisation, the report said. He previously worked at Flipkart, where he helped build large-scale search and discovery systems, including GenAI-powered features focused on voice, video and regional languages.

Related Content
Related Content
Reported revenues of Rs 10,006 crore - null
JioStar Revenue Hits Rs 10,006 Cr After Merger; JioHotstar Crosses 100 Million Paid User Milestone

BY PTI

Naveen Prashanth, who joins from Google, will lead consumer marketing at JioHotstar. At Google, he handled marketing for YouTube Shorts, creators and artists in India, focusing on brand growth and monetisation. Prashanth has also worked with McKinsey & Company, advising consumer-focused businesses on expansion strategies.

On the technology side, Abhishek Sharan has been reportedly appointed to lead engineering for viewer experience. With over 15 years of experience, he has held senior roles at Flipkart and Myntra and was most recently Head of Engineering at SuperMoney. Meanwhile, strengthening advertising and revenue technology will be at the helm of Abhishek Varshney, who joins from CRED. He previously worked with Razorpay and Flipkart.

Additionally, Chandramauli Singh from ShareChat and Nishant Paliwal from Cleartrip have joined to enhance recommendation systems, scalable platform design and user engagement across the platform.

JioStar Takes CCI Battle to Supreme Court Over Kerala TV Market Probe - null
JioStar Takes CCI Battle to Supreme Court Over Kerala TV Market Probe

BY Outlook Business Desk

Earlier this month, JioHotstar also onboarded Stephen Bugaj, an Emmy Award winner, as the Senior Vice President for GenAI Content and Technology.

Notably, JioHotstar crossed 100 million paid user milestone within five weeks of its launch on February 14, 2025. The growth was primarily driven due to the IPL 2025, as well its vast content library including Hollywood shows, sports, and regional content.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×