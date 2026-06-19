Telegram Ban Stays: Delhi HC Rejects Plea Ahead of NEET-UG Re-Test

Why The Ban Was imposed

The ban was ordered at the request of the National Testing Agency (NTA), which said cheating rackets were using Telegram in an organised way to defraud candidates ahead of the NEET-UG re-exam on June 21. The block is set to remain in place for a week, until June 22, and was enforced within hours by telecom companies, Google and Apple, taking the app offline and removing it from app stores.