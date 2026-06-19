What Is ‘Entropy’? The Human Energy Tracker From Deepinder Goyal's Start-Up Temple

Zomato co-founder Deepinder Goyal’s neurotech startup Temple claims to have discovered a novel biomarker, “Entropy”,
The proprietary index measures the real-time metabolic cost of being alive.
The non-invasive device, worn on the temple, tracks a live score from 1 to 250,
Offering far greater precision than heart rate in estimating metabolic expenditure during rest and exertion.
Zomato co-founder Deepinder Goyal announced on Thursday that his neurotech start-up Temple has identified a novel biomarker, which the company trademarked as "Entropy", that measures the real-time metabolic cost of human existence.
In the X (formerly Twitter) post, Goyal called it a "breakthrough," claiming that the signal is readable only from the temple region of the head.
According to the company website, the device sits on the side of the head and reads signals non-invasively from the temporal artery, which Temple says sits close to the central circulatory system.
What Is Entropy?
Entropy is a proprietary live metric developed by Temple that updates every second and appears on the device’s home screen. It ranges from 1 to 250, with lower values linked to deeper rest states and higher values reflecting intense physical activity.
The company claims the lowest readings are seen during deep meditation, while the highest levels are recorded during peak performance in athletes. It says the score changes continuously based on the body’s activity and physiological state.
Temple says the metric reflects the body’s real-time metabolic activity and responds to factors such as sleep, stress, exercise, meals and caffeine intake.
Comparison with Heart Rate
The founder compared Entropy with heart rate as a measure of metabolic activity.
Goyal said the company benchmarked both Entropy and heart rate against a metabolic cart across more than 100 cardio sessions.
According to him, Entropy showed a correlation of r=0.93 with the metabolic data, with p<0.001, while heart rate recorded r=0.55.
He said Entropy performed better than heart rate in tracking metabolic changes.
The Two Sub-Metrics
The company has also introduced two sub-metrics — Entropy Maxima and Entropy Minima.
Entropy Maxima refers to the highest level of output the body can reach during physical exertion. The company says it reflects physical capability, which may decline with age, and suggests users aim to improve it over time.
On the other hand, Entropy Minima represents the lowest resting metabolic state of the body. Temple says it draws from observations in the animal world, where lower resting metabolic rates are linked to longer lifespans. It suggests users should aim to reduce this score over time.
Availability And Testing Status
Temple is currently accepting applications for early access through its website, according to the company. However, it has not shared a timeline for a commercial launch or provided details on pricing, supported devices or hardware compatibility.
The company has also not released peer-reviewed research or detailed technical documentation explaining how the biomarker is generated or how the score is calculated.
While the announcement has generated interest among health and fitness users, some responses have also raised questions about the lack of clarity on testing methods, sample size and scientific validation behind the claims.