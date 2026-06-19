Kia to Raise Prices From July 1; Sonet, Seltos, Carens to Become Costlier

Kia India announced a price revision across its portfolio effective July 1, driven by rising input costs and expenses
The price increase will cover Kia’s full India range, including ICE and EV models, with variation across variants
The company said it tried to absorb costs internally but rising expenses made a price adjustment necessary
Kia India, the automobile maker, on Thursday announced a price hike of up to 2% across its entire portfolio of vehicles. The revised prices will come into effect from July 1, 2026. The company said rising input costs and higher operational expenses have prompted the latest revision.
The price hike will apply across Kia's entire portfolio in India, including the Sonet, Syros, Seltos, Carens, Carens Clavis, Carnival, Carens Clavis EV, EV6 and EV9. The automaker said the increase will vary depending on the model and variant.
The company said it has absorbed a substantial portion of the cost increase internally to limit the impact on customers. However, it added that some adjustment has become necessary due to continued pressure on operating and production costs.
The announcement gives prospective buyers a short window to purchase Kia vehicles at current prices before the revised rates come into effect next month.
Kia's Price Hike Details
Kia said rising input costs and higher operating expenses led to the latest price increase. The company added that it has absorbed a significant share of the additional costs before deciding to revise prices.
Kia joins a growing list of automakers raising prices in the Indian market. Earlier, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles announced a price increase of up to 1.5% across its passenger vehicle range from July 1.
The latest round of changes comes amid wider cost pressures for vehicle manufacturers including higher raw materials and operating costs.
Kia’s India Manufacturing Base
Kia manufactures its vehicles for the Indian market at its Anantapur facility in Andhra Pradesh, which has an annual capacity of 3 lakh units.
The company has launched nine models in India so far, across petrol and electric vehicle segments. Its range features mainstream sport utility vehicles alongside high-end electric models.
With the price hike scheduled from July 1, customers can purchase Kia vehicles at existing prices until June 30.