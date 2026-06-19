Turtlemint IPO Opens Today: GMP, Risks, Financials And Key Things To Know

Turtlemint IPO opens at ₹144-152, aims to raise ₹883 crore.
Turtlemint revenue surged to ₹693 crore, losses remained elevated.
GMP stays muted as investors assess profitability and growth prospects.
Turtlemint Fintech Solutions Ltd opened its initial public offering (IPO) for subscription on June 19, with the issue set to close on June 23. The insurtech company's public issue is priced in the range of ₹144-152 per share and seeks to raise ₹882.67 crore through a combination of a fresh issue and an offer for sale (OFS).
According to the company's Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), the IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares worth ₹660.72 crore and an OFS of ₹221.95 crore by existing shareholders. At the upper end of the price band, the company is valued at more than ₹4,500 crore.
The shares are proposed to be listed on both the BSE and NSE, with the tentative listing date set for June 29. The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on June 24.
The lot size has been fixed at 98 shares, requiring retail investors to invest a minimum of ₹14,896 at the upper end of the price band.
Ahead of the issue opening, the grey market premium (GMP) was reportedly in the range of ₹2-3 per share, indicating limited expectations of strong listing gains.
A low GMP suggests that investors in the unofficial market are currently assigning only a marginal premium to the issue price, although GMP trends can change significantly during the subscription period.
Strong Presence In Tier-3 And Tier-4 Markets
Turtlemint operates a technology-enabled insurance distribution platform that connects customers, insurance advisors and insurers. The company was among the earliest adopters of the Point-of-Sale Person (PoSP) model in 2015 and had one of India's largest certified PoSP networks as of December 2025.
The platform has partnerships with 45 insurers and facilitated the distribution of 21.87 million insurance policies between April 2022 and December 2025.
A key differentiator for the company is its deep presence in smaller cities and towns. According to Dhirendra Nalin Mahyavanshi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Turtlemint, around 75% of the company's business comes from Tier-3 and Tier-4 markets.
"For us, Tier 3 and Tier 4 markets contribute about 75% of the business," Mahyavanshi told Outlook Business. He added that nearly 80% of the company's advisors are based in B30 markets and around 75% of platform premiums originate from these regions.
Revenue Growth Surges, But Losses Continue
Turtlemint reported a sharp rise in revenue during FY25. Consolidated total income increased to ₹693.21 crore from ₹119.12 crore in FY24.
However, the company remains loss-making. Net loss stood at ₹194.11 crore in FY25 compared with ₹193.35 crore in the previous year, while EBITDA came in at ₹82.43 crore.
Despite the continued losses, management remains optimistic about achieving profitability in the near future.
"As mentioned in our DRHP, our profitability trend has improved significantly and remains on a strong trajectory. Based on that trajectory, we believe we should achieve profitability very soon," Mahyavanshi said.
IPO Proceeds To Fund Expansion And AI Investments
The company plans to use the fresh issue proceeds to strengthen its distribution network and deepen advisor recruitment efforts across India.
A significant portion of the funds will also be directed towards technology investments, including AI infrastructure, AI-led use cases, insurer integrations and cloud infrastructure upgrades.
The RHP states that proceeds will additionally be used for marketing initiatives, strengthening technology teams, lease payments, working capital support for subsidiary Turtlemint Insurance Broking Services (TIB), acquisitions and general corporate purposes.
Key Risks To Watch
One of the key risks highlighted in the RHP is the company's dependence on commissions and fees from insurance companies and financial services providers. Any regulatory changes or revisions in commission structures could affect revenue growth.
The company also noted that its recent financial performance has been influenced by the acquisition of subsidiary TIB, which may affect comparability with historical numbers.
Brokerage SMIFS has recommended subscribing to the IPO from a long-term perspective, citing Turtlemint's large PoSP network, strong penetration in underserved markets, scalable technology platform, AI-driven growth opportunities and the potential to expand into adjacent financial products.
With insurance penetration in India continuing to rise and digital distribution gaining traction, investors will closely watch subscription demand and management's ability to translate strong revenue growth into sustainable profitability.