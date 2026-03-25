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CRED introduces biometric authentication for UPI payments up to ₹5,000

The authentication method applies to all UPI-based transactions on the platform, including credit card bills, utility payments, merchant transactions, and peer-to-peer transfers.

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CRED introduces biometric authentication for UPI payments up to ₹5,000
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Fintech platform CRED on Wednesday said its users can now authorise UPI payments using their face or fingerprint for transactions up to ₹5,000.

The feature, developed in collaboration with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), is available on both iOS and Android devices, the company said in a statement.

The authentication method applies to all UPI-based transactions on the platform, including credit card bills, utility payments, merchant transactions, and peer-to-peer transfers.

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"Biometric authentication is available for transactions up to ₹5,000 on both iOS and Android… This feature enables members to securely use the authentication method enabled on their own devices (iOS and Android), in line with regulatory guidelines.

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"It adds a stronger layer of protection against fraud through PIN exposure and increases transaction reliability by preventing instances of incorrect/mistyped PIN,"

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