CRED introduces biometric authentication for UPI payments up to ₹5,000

Fintech platform CRED on Wednesday said its users can now authorise UPI payments using their face or fingerprint for transactions up to ₹5,000.
The feature, developed in collaboration with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), is available on both iOS and Android devices, the company said in a statement.
The authentication method applies to all UPI-based transactions on the platform, including credit card bills, utility payments, merchant transactions, and peer-to-peer transfers.
"Biometric authentication is available for transactions up to ₹5,000 on both iOS and Android… This feature enables members to securely use the authentication method enabled on their own devices (iOS and Android), in line with regulatory guidelines.
"It adds a stronger layer of protection against fraud through PIN exposure and increases transaction reliability by preventing instances of incorrect/mistyped PIN,"