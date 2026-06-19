MTAR Technologies Hits Fresh 52-Week High; Stock Surges 138% In Three Months

MTAR Technologies stock surged 138% in three months.
₹2,746 crore order wins boosted MTAR Technologies growth visibility.
Strong earnings and FY27 guidance fuelled the multibagger rally.
MTAR Technologies shares extended their stellar rally on Friday, climbing as much as 4.91% to a fresh 52-week high of ₹8,714. The precision engineering company's stock has emerged as one of the market's biggest multibaggers, surging nearly 138% in the last three months and delivering returns of around 383% over the past year.
The latest rally has been driven by a combination of strong order inflows, robust quarterly earnings, upgraded growth guidance and increasing optimism around the company's exposure to clean energy, nuclear, aerospace and defence sectors.
Large Orders Boost Revenue
A key trigger for the sharp re-rating came in May 2026, when MTAR Technologies secured an international order worth approximately ₹2,279 crore, significantly strengthening its revenue pipeline.
The company followed this with another international order valued at ₹467 crore from an existing overseas customer, reinforcing investor confidence in its growth prospects.
The stock also recovered sharply from recent lows after reports indicated that a major Wyoming-based data centre project linked to Bloom Energy's fuel-cell technology remains on track, easing concerns around one of MTAR's key customers.
Company Raises FY27 Growth Outlook
Investor sentiment received a further boost after management upgraded its FY27 revenue outlook during the fourth-quarter earnings call.
MTAR revised its FY27 revenue growth guidance from 50% to more than 80%, with a possible variation of 5%, while maintaining an EBITDA margin target of around 24%.
Management attributed the stronger outlook to capacity additions in the clean-energy segment and the upcoming commissioning of its oil and gas manufacturing facility, which is expected to become operational by the end of September.
The company also expects a meaningful contribution from its nuclear and aerospace businesses as project execution accelerates and volume production begins for key aerospace customers.
Strong Q4 Earnings Support Rally
The company's March quarter results added further momentum to the stock.
MTAR Technologies reported a consolidated net profit of ₹44.28 crore for the quarter ended March 2026, compared with ₹13.72 crore in the corresponding period last year, reflecting a 223% year-on-year increase.
Revenue from operations rose nearly 67% year-on-year to ₹306 crore from ₹183 crore a year earlier, supported by strong growth in product sales.
The sharp improvement in profitability and revenue growth strengthened confidence in management's execution capabilities and future earnings trajectory.
Defence And Nuclear Opportunities
Apart from clean energy, investors are also betting on MTAR's growing presence in India's defence and nuclear ecosystem.
The company is a key supplier to India's civilian nuclear programme and has a strong presence in precision engineering for aerospace and defence applications.
According to ICICI Securities, the defence sector outlook remains robust, with aggregate order backlogs improving to around 4.6 times FY26 revenue, providing strong multi-year revenue visibility.
The brokerage remains positive on the sector due to accelerating defence procurement, increasing indigenisation, rising export opportunities and continued policy support for domestic manufacturing.
With a strong order book, expanding manufacturing capacities and exposure to multiple high-growth sectors, MTAR Technologies has emerged as one of the strongest-performing engineering stocks over the past year, with investors closely tracking whether the company can deliver on its ambitious FY27 growth targets.