Aimotion and Google Cloud Collaborate to Scale AI-Driven Automotive Marketing Globally

Hongyu Zhang, CEO of Aimotion, stated: "To truly operationalize AI in enterprise environments, relying solely on general foundation models is not enough; possessing industry-specific vertical data is imperative. Backed by Google Cloud's infrastructure, we have integrated Aimotion's proprietary data—including millions of car buyer personas, an exclusive knowledge graph, and tens of thousands of visual assets—directly into automakers' social media workflows. We are proud to build this best practice for global automotive marketing, enabling multi-agent collaboration (Agentic AI) systems to deliver measurable operational value." Building a Multi-Agent AI Workflow for Automotive Marketing Powered by a multi-agent AI system, this AI-driven marketing platform has achieved end-to-end automated operations in real-world automotive business scenarios: • Content Generation & Distribution: Supported by the Creative Production Agent, the platform enables scalable production of marketing creatives, short-form videos, and AI-assisted livestream content, helping brands expand audience engagement across social platforms.