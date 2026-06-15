UK To Ban Under-16s From Social Media; Tighten Rules On Gaming & Livestreaming

Introduction

Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced on Monday that the United Kingdom will ban children under the age of 16 from accessing social media platforms, adding restrictions on gaming, livestreaming and communication with strangers that extend beyond Australia's landmark legislation.

Platforms likely to be affected include TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat, YouTube, Facebook and X, as per CNBC. The government aims to pass legislation before Christmas, with the ban expected to come into force in spring 2027.