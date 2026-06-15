News

UK To Ban Under-16s From Social Media; Tighten Rules On Gaming & Livestreaming

The government aims to pass legislation before Christmas, with the ban expected to come into force in spring 2027

Outlook India Team
Outlook India Team

15 June 2026

UK To Ban Under-16s From Social Media; Tighten Rules On Gaming & Livestreaming
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Introduction

Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced on Monday that the United Kingdom will ban children under the age of 16 from accessing social media platforms, adding restrictions on gaming, livestreaming and communication with strangers that extend beyond Australia's landmark legislation.

Platforms likely to be affected include TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat, YouTube, Facebook and X, as per CNBC. The government aims to pass legislation before Christmas, with the ban expected to come into force in spring 2027.

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