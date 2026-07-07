Kejriwal to Seek Written Assurances From Automakers on E20 Fuel

Kejriwal will seek written assurances from automakers on E20 fuel's impact on mileage and engine health.
He urged the Centre to make E20 fuel optional, claiming millions of older vehicles are not E20-compatible.
The government and automakers maintain E20 is safe, citing scientific studies and extensive vehicle testing.
Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said he would write to three major automakers seeking written assurances that using E20 fuel does not damage engines or reduce mileage.
Kejriwal, who has opposed the 20 per cent ethanol-blended petrol (E20) programme, alleging that it adversely affects vehicle mileage, also said he would write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the "strong protest" by people against ethanol blending and demanded that the fuel be made optional.
The government last week issued a detailed rebuttal to what it described as misinformation circulating on social media about the country's E20 ethanol blending programme, rejecting claims ranging from engine damage to insurance invalidation and environmental harm.
Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Kejriwal named Maruti Suzuki, Toyota Kirloskar and Hero MotoCorp, alleging that their public statements contradicted the guidance in the owner manuals of their vehicles.
"I will write letters to all of them that they have lied. I will tell them that your owner manual says one thing, but you are saying something else. Give in writing that if the mileage of your vehicle drops by more than 10 per cent, will you compensate the customer," Kejriwal said.
"If using E20 ethanol in your vehicle damages the vehicle or causes wear and tear, will you compensate for the replacement of those components?" Kejriwal added.
There was no immediate response from the three companies.
Kejriwal said that around 30 crore vehicles in India are at risk as they are not E20 compliant.
"There are 22 crore motorcycles in India that are not E20 compliant. They cannot use E20. There are eight crore cars that are not E20 compliant. Because of the government's insistence, 30 crore vehicles are at risk; 31 crore vehicles could become scrap," the AAP chief said.
Kejriwal further alleged that the government was misleading the people by claiming that India was not the first country to adopt ethanol-blended fuel.
"This is only half the truth. In those countries, the ethanol blend is generally below E10. Ordinary vehicles can use up to E10, but not beyond that," he said.
He urged the Centre to "give a choice" to people to choose from different types of fuel.
Companies had favoured E20 blending Last week, industry executives sought to allay concerns over the use of 20 per cent ethanol-blended petrol (E20), saying the fuel has undergone rigorous scientific testing, is safe for both new and older vehicles, and is critical for reducing India's dependence on imported crude oil.
At a news conference organised at the government's National Media Centre On May 4, Maruti Suzuki India Senior Executive Officer (Corporate Affairs) Rahul Bharti said there was no reason for owners of vehicles manufactured before 2023 when E20-compatible vehicles became mandatory to worry about using the higher ethanol blend.
"We have tested E10 cars, which were prevalent before 2023, on E20 fuel for all parameters, and we have not found anything of concern," Bharti said.
Toyota Kirloskar Motor Country Head and Executive Vice President (Corporate Affairs and Governance) Vikram Gulati described ethanol as a high-performance, cleaner-burning fuel that also enhances India's energy security by reducing dependence on imported oil.
"What happened two-three months back was a wake-up call and an extremely strong reminder of the vulnerability we face because of energy being imported," Gulati said, referring to recent disruptions in global energy supplies.
Govt clarification on concerns In a 10-point clarification, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas had earlier said the programme, under which petrol contains up to 20 per cent ethanol, is supported by scientific studies, international experience and regulatory safeguards.
The government dismissed assertions that E20 is an untested fuel, noting that ethanol-blended fuels have been used internationally for decades. It cited countries, including the United States, Brazil, Canada, Thailand, Japan and several European nations, as having adopted ethanol blending at varying levels.
On allegations that E20 damages engines or corrodes components, the ministry cited studies conducted by ARAI in collaboration with Indian Oil Corporation, the Indian Institute of Petroleum and the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers.
The studies found no issues relating to drivability or compatibility of metal and plastic components, although certain rubber parts in older vehicles may require earlier replacement.