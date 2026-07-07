US Court Unlikely to Reject DOJ Bid to Drop Adani Case, Legal Experts Say

"It would be very unusual if the courts were to do anything more than accept the department's reasoning and dismiss the case," Adam Goldberg, Corporate Investigations Partner at Pillsbury, told PTI Videos. "The Department of Justice has provided tremendous amounts of detail not just with respect to a host of reasons why it does not want to prosecute, but reasonable and supported explanations for why it doesn't want to move forward." The US Justice Department, in a 10-page written submission, told the New York court that criminal charges against Adani and others should be dismissed because the conduct occurred abroad and involved foreigners, the case is difficult to prove, and it is inconsistent with US priorities.