Tata Electronics to Manufacture Qualcomm Automotive Modules at Its Assam OSAT Facility

Qualcomm Technologies Inc and Tata Electronics will manufacture Automotive Modules at Tata’s upcoming Assam OSAT facility.
With this collaboration, Tata Electronics becomes Qualcomm’s first local manufacturing partner in India.
The company had earlier announced Intel as a manufacturing client.
Smartphone chipmaker Qualcomm Technologies Inc and Tata Electronics have announced a collaboration to manufacture Qualcomm’s Automotive Modules at its upcoming semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) facility in Jagiroad, Assam. With this deal, the Tata Group company becomes the first local manufacturer for Qualcomm. Tata Electronics had earlier announced Intel as its manufacturing client.
The collaboration aims to enable local production of automotive technologies for digital cockpits, infotainment, connectivity and intelligent vehicle systems, addressing growing demand from Indian and global automakers, the two companies said in a statement.
Qualcomm Automotive Modules combine its Snapdragon Digital Chassis chips with key system components into a single, ready-to-use unit for carmakers. This helps simplify vehicle system design and speeds up development timelines. The modules are built to support scalable, plug-and-play platforms as the auto industry moves towards software-defined vehicles.
“Modules are central to Qualcomm Technologies’ vision for the future of vehicle electronics. By providing comprehensive, ready-to-integrate solutions, we help automakers reduce design complexity and bring next-generation vehicles to market more quickly,” said Savi Soin, Senior Vice President and President, Qualcomm India.
“Our work with Tata Electronics marks an important milestone in our automotive growth strategy. As the industry accelerates its shift toward integrated, module-based architectures, expanding manufacturing capacity in key regions becomes essential,” said Nakul Duggal, EVP and Group GM, Automotive, Industrial and Embedded IoT, and Robotics, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
“This collaboration supports Tata Electronics’ objective to become a global hub for high-technology manufacturing as a trusted partner to our leading semiconductor and automotive customers worldwide,” said Dr Randhir Thakur, CEO and MD, Tata Electronics. “We will leverage our Integrated Systems Packaging (ISP) solutions and deliver high-quality, high-performance products to support Qualcomm Technologies’ global product leadership.”
Tata Electronics has offerings across the entire electronics and semiconductor manufacturing value chain to serve global customers. The greenfield, high-volume semiconductor assembly and test facility in Jagiroad, Assam, where the company will manufacture Qualcomm Automotive Module products, is India’s first indigenous OSAT facility, being built with an investment of $3 billion.
The facility will focus on crucial platform technologies, Wire Bond, Flip Chip and Integrated Systems Packaging (ISP), to manufacture products critical for key applications in industries such as automotive, communications, IoT and AI.
In December last year, Tata Electronics signed its first major chip customer deal with Intel in late 2025. The partnership is aimed at tapping demand for AI chips used in laptops and desktops, which could be assembled and tested at facilities such as Assam going forward.