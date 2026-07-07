Hema Malini Unveils Nidarshana Gowani’s Media Support Unit to Champion Purpose-Driven Stories

The unveiling by Hema Malini marks another milestone in Nidarshana Gowani’s journey of building platforms that celebrate excellence and drive meaningful change. As the Founder and Trustee of the Kamala Ankibai Ghamandiram Gowani Trust, and the force behind initiatives such as Kamala Power Women, Kamala Rising Stars, and Pillars of Humanity, Gowani has consistently worked towards empowering communities through education, healthcare, humanitarian welfare, and women’s empowerment. Her initiatives have honoured exceptional achievers while giving national recognition to individuals whose work is transforming lives.