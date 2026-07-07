  1. home
  2. Spotlight
  3. News wire
  4. Hema malini unveils nidarshana gowani s media support unit to champion purpose driven stories

Hema Malini Unveils Nidarshana Gowani’s Media Support Unit to Champion Purpose-Driven Stories

Hema Malini unveiled Nidarshana Gowani’s Media Support Unit, an initiative launched under the Kamala Ankibai Ghamandiram Gowani Trust to provide media support and visibility for NGOs, social organisations, entrepreneurs, artists, institutions and changemakers working towards social impact.

P
PNN
Published At:
Published At:
Hema Malini Unveils Nidarshana Gowani’s Media Support Unit to Champion Purpose-Driven Stories
info_icon

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 7: In a significant step towards empowering meaningful voices, legendary actress Hema Malini officially unveiled the Media Support Unit, an initiative by renowned social activist, philanthropist, entrepreneur, and Managing Director of the Kamala Group of Companies, Nidarshana Gowani, under the Kamala Ankibai Ghamandiram Gowani Trust. The initiative is designed to provide strategic media support and visibility to NGOs, social organisations, entrepreneurs, artists, institutions, and changemakers creating a positive impact on society.

info_icon

The unveiling by Hema Malini marks another milestone in Nidarshana Gowani’s journey of building platforms that celebrate excellence and drive meaningful change. As the Founder and Trustee of the Kamala Ankibai Ghamandiram Gowani Trust, and the force behind initiatives such as Kamala Power Women, Kamala Rising Stars, and Pillars of Humanity, Gowani has consistently worked towards empowering communities through education, healthcare, humanitarian welfare, and women’s empowerment. Her initiatives have honoured exceptional achievers while giving national recognition to individuals whose work is transforming lives.

The Problem Of Rupee

1 June 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

Speaking on the occasion, Nidarshana Gowani said, “Every impactful initiative deserves to be seen, heard, and celebrated. Through the Media Support Unit, our vision is to amplify stories that inspire change and provide a strong communication platform for individuals and organisations dedicated to nation-building and social good”

Related Content
Related Content

The Media Support Unit embodies the Trust’s philosophy of “Rising by Lifting Others,” extending its mission beyond philanthropy to ensure that purpose-driven work receives the visibility it deserves. By bringing together media, changemakers, and community leaders, the initiative aims to create a stronger ecosystem where impactful stories inspire action and create lasting social transformation.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This article is published via a syndicated feed. The content has not been independently verified by Outlook Business, and all views expressed are those of the syndicate. Readers are advised to use their discretion.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×