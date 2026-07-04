How Narasu Coffee Sustained its 100-year Legacy While Adapting to Changing Consumer Behaviour

As the coffee company turns 100 this year, it stands out as a remarkable example of continuity across generations. While Sarathy laid the foundation for the company’s revival and growth after the acquisition, he passed on the baton to Sivanantham, who played a pivotal role in expanding and strengthening the brand over the years. His son S Srudheep joined the business in 2011 and became actively involved in steering Narasu into the next phase of growth.