Swiggy Domestic Ownership Rises Above 50% in Push for IOCC Status, Stock Surge 7%

Food delivery platform Swiggy has achieved majority Indian ownership after its domestic shareholding increased to 50.24% as of July 6. Aggregate foreign investment — comprising foreign direct investment (FDI), foreign portfolio investment (FPI) and indirect investments — slipped to 49.76% of the company's fully diluted paid-up equity share capital.
Swiggy disclosed the shareholding milestone in a stock exchange filing on July 7. It clarified that the new shareholding metric "does not, by itself, result in any change to the ownership or control status of the Company."
Following the announcement, Swiggy's share price witnessed a surge during the trading session and closed about 7.17% above at ₹266.19. Despite the increase, the company's share price are nearly 32% down this year.
The company stated no immediate changes occurred to its share capital, management, business operations, voting rights or rights attached to its equity shares.
It added that any material developments will be disclosed in accordance with applicable law. Achieving majority domestic ownership marks a central step in the firm's ambition to transition into an Indian Owned and Controlled Company (IOCC).
Failed Shareholder Vote
The shareholding update follows recent regulatory hurdles for Swiggy. The food delivery firm recently failed to pass a special resolution to amend its Articles of Association (AoA), which aimed to facilitate the IOCC transition.
The resolution secured 72.36% approval, falling short of the required 75% threshold, as per Moneycontrol.
Public institutional investors rejected the proposal due to concerns over proposed governance changes, poor communication and recent business performance.
Swiggy defended the resolution after the vote. The firm stated the proposed changes aimed to improve corporate governance within a professionally managed enterprise lacking a distinct promoter group and were not designed to enhance founder control.
Strategic Quick Commerce Advantage
Attaining IOCC status remains essential for Swiggy's operational model. India's foreign investment rules restrict foreign-owned e-commerce companies to marketplace models. However, an IOCC status allows firms to adopt inventory-led structures in eligible businesses.
Inventory ownership grants platforms tighter control over procurement, product assortment and delivery operations. This structure delivers a distinct competitive advantage in the fast-paced quick commerce sector.
Competitor Eternal-owned Blinkit already operates as an IOCC and leverages an inventory-led model. Achieving similar status would bolster Swiggy Instamart as it competes directly with Blinkit, Zepto, Flipkart Minutes and Amazon Now for market share.