Nithin Kamath On How Zerodha Built $8 Bn Business With Just 1,000 Employees

'Inimitable Culture' of Zerodha

Kamath said employees are not given sales or revenue targets, citing legendary investor Charlie Munger on the toxicity of incentive structures that push staff toward outcomes that harm customers and the company. "The reason so many people look up to us as a business is because we don't do wrong by our customers. And let me tell you, it is extremely toxic working in a company that doesn't care for its customers," he wrote. He also said he has deliberately kept himself separate from the startup and business community to avoid getting caught up in comparisons related to growth, revenue, and valuations. "It is extremely tough not to get influenced by peers who are constantly speaking of growth, revenue, profitability, and so on." In the end, Kamath said competitors can copy products but cannot replicate "hundreds of deliberate choices and many sleepless nights over 16 years."