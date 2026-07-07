  1. home
  2. Corporate
  3. Apple resumes card payments in india after five years

Apple Resumes Card Payments in India After Five Years

A limited group of customers is currently trialling the payment option. The company plans to expand the service to all users in the coming months

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Anusha Fatima
Published At:
Published At:
Apple Resumes Card Payments in India After Five Years
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Apple has restored credit and debit card payment options for Indian users after a five-year gap

  • The feature is currently being tested with select users, with a wider rollout planned in the coming months

  • Visa and Mastercard networks are active, with RuPay and Amex integration expected to follow soon

Apple has restored credit and debit card payment options for App Store and iCloud transactions in India after a five-year gap, Moneycontrol reported.

A limited group of customers is currently trialling the payment option. The company plans to expand the service to all users in the coming months.

The Problem Of Rupee

1 June 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

Visa and Mastercard users can already access the service. Apple plans to add RuPay and Amex cards in the coming months, according to the report.

null - null
Climate Shocks Devastate Himachal Orchards; Apple Production May Plunge 40 Pc to 4.36 MT in 2026

BY PTI

Compliance with RBI Mandate

Regulations forced a shift. Apple ceased processing card transactions in India in 2021 following the Reserve Bank of India's strict card tokenisation directive. Customers relied solely on UPI and net banking for App Store and iCloud purchases in the country during this period.

The iPhone maker restored the payment option after complying with the central bank's tokenisation rules.

The RBI mandates that only card networks can hold tokenised information. This payment data must reside on local servers within India.

Data Localisation Rules

Infrastructure dictates data strategy. Globally, Apple backs up tokenised payment data on local servers in the US, Denmark (for the European Union), and China.

Apple will not mirror tokenised payment data for India. This decision ensures compliance with the RBI mandate.

The company lacks a local data centre in India. It is unlikely to build one in the near future, prompting the decision not to mirror the data.

Apple Pay India Outlook

Apple Pay remains delayed. The company continues negotiations with lenders to introduce Apple Pay in India. It collaborates with card networks to satisfy the central bank's tokenisation and local data storage rules.

In February, details of Apple's plans to introduce its payments service in India emerged. Apple Pay's India launch is expected to support the country's state-backed Unified Payments Interface (UPI), along with card-based payments.

Apple Pay uses Face ID or Touch ID to authorise payments made in-store via tap-to-pay, as well as on websites and mobile apps.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×