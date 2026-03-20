Accenture's Hope for Better Growth in 2026 May Not Translate for Its Indian IT Rivals

Accenture’s strong results are unlikely to lift sentiment for Indian IT, with spending seen largely flat.
Weak global demand and AI-driven efficiency are squeezing deal sizes and pricing power.
AI offers opportunity, but its deflationary impact may keep growth muted at 4%.
Indian IT stocks got a lift on Friday, with the Nifty IT index rising over 2%, supported by positive sentiment following the results from American tech giant Accenture.
But analysts are urging caution, and the reasons why tell us a lot about the pressures bearing down on India's technology sector.
What Did Accenture Report?
Accenture posted its highest-ever second-quarter bookings, totalling $22.2 billion. Revenue grew 4% year-on-year (YoY) in constant currency (cc) terms to $18 billion, coming in near the top of its own guidance. New bookings rose 6% to $22.11 billion, with consulting bookings up 8.2% and outsourcing bookings growing a more modest 3.3%. Operating margins also nudged up, coming in at 13.8%.
The company raised its full-year revenue growth forecast slightly, now expecting 3-5% growth compared to its earlier guidance of 2-5%.
Accenture's CEO Julie Sweet struck an optimistic tone, particularly on artificial intelligence. "We're accelerating our critical work with clients to scale advanced AI across their enterprise, and we're seeing strong AI-driven growth," she said, adding that the company is "uniquely positioned to help clients reinvent and capture the significant opportunities ahead."
Why Accenture's Results Matter for Indian IT?
Accenture is widely watched as an early indicator for the broader global IT services industry. Since Indian IT companies like TCS, Infosys, and Wipro serve many of the same types of clients in the same markets, what Accenture sees in client spending and demand often foreshadows what Indian firms will experience.
Strong bookings and a healthy outlook from Accenture generally is a good sign for the sector. Weak numbers, on the other hand, tend to signal caution ahead.
Why Aren't Analysts Celebrating?
Despite the solid headline numbers, analysts back home are not breaking out the champagne for Indian IT firms.
Brokerage firm JM Financial was direct in its assessment, stating that Accenture's results are "unlikely to improve the sentiment for Indian IT". While acknowledging that Accenture delivered growth at the higher end of its guidance, the firm noted that spending in 2026 is expected to be "similar to CY25".
JM Financial also flagged two simultaneous challenges squeezing Indian IT firms. First, a weak global economic environment is causing clients to slow down their technology spending. Second, the rapid rise of generative AI is making companies more productive, meaning the same amount of work can be done with fewer people and fewer contracts. Together, these forces create a difficult growth environment.
Adding another layer of complexity is what the firm called "AI deflation", the idea that AI, while improving efficiency, could actually reduce pricing power for IT companies and put a ceiling on revenue growth.
JM Financial has expected the industry to grow at around 4% in FY27, pointing to a slow, grinding recovery rather than a sharp rebound.
That said, the firm has pushed back against the most pessimistic view that AI will completely derail long-term growth. It argued such fears go too far, and that while growth may slow, it is unlikely to vanish.
Is AI Opportunity Or Threat?
AI is at the heart of the debate. On one hand, it is generating new work and driving demand. Nomura noted that clients are now "moving beyond proof of concepts to live use cases in AI" and has expected AI projects to start becoming bigger. It also said that the growth momentum will continue in near term for the financial services segment of Indian IT. "AI will continue to drive the demand for core fundamental elements like cloud, data and platform modernisation services," the brokerage added.
On the other hand, Motilal Oswal cautioned that AI's benefits are not yet flowing fast enough to drive the acceleration in demand that analysts had previously hoped for.
"While ACN noted that foundational work in AI is picking up, we believe this is currently not sufficient to drive the acceleration in demand we were anticipating in earlier scenarios. On AI deflation, we believe that software engineering remains ground zero for AI invasion but deploying AI in large complex enterprises is proving to be difficult as well," the brokerage said.
The West Asia Wildcard
Beyond AI, there is another concern that none of Accenture's results have yet accounted for, the escalating conflict in West Asia. Motilal Oswal pointed out that the ongoing war is "an additional variable that is yet unaccounted for" in Accenture's outlook, making it harder for analysts to take the results fully at face value.
As Motilal Oswal put it: "From an IT services perspective, it really does seem to be a case of one battle after the other, and the firms could have to contend with a difficult macro and geopolitical backdrop in the near term."
Is Accenture Pulling Ahead of Indian Rivals?
ICICI Securities raised a more structural concern, that Accenture itself may be part of the problem for Indian IT. The brokerage pointed out that Accenture is outperforming its peers and gaining market share, particularly in AI and high-value services.
This poses a direct competitive challenge for Indian IT companies, which may find it harder to compete in these higher-end segments. The brokerage also flagged Accenture's shift from Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) like deals, where in they linked prices to number of employee deployed on the project, to investments in non-FTE capabilities, which also bring them high growth and high margin.
"ACN’s AI investments seem ahead of its peers, which is helping it win marke share and also increasing competition for India IT Services," the brokerage said.
Bottom Line
Accenture's results confirm that the global technology industry is still spending, but the pace is steady rather than exciting. For Indian IT, the near-term picture remains clouded by weak global growth, the disruptive and deflationary impact of AI, stiffening competition and the unpredictable fallout of the West Asia conflict.
JM Financial summed it up by saying "selective stock-picking, favouring companies with earnings visibility and stable business performance, is the way to go until the picture clears."