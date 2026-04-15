RailTel Shares Surge 14% After Bagging Orders from RVNL, UP Police

RailTel Corporation of India shares jump 14% after ₹600 crore orders win
Contracts from RVNL, UP Police boost order book and revenue visibility
Revenue rises 19% YoY, order book stands at ₹8,497 crore
Shares of RailTel Corporation of India surged sharply on Wednesday, rising nearly 14% in intraday trade after the company secured multiple orders from government entities.
The stock climbed 13.7% to hit an intraday high of ₹323.40 and was trading at ₹322.28 around 12 pm on the National Stock Exchange, up 13.54%.
The rally was driven by fresh order wins worth over ₹600 crore, strengthening the company's project pipeline and revenue visibility. Despite the recent surge, the stock remains down 14% year-to-date and has declined 12% over the past six months, although it has gained 17% in the last one month.
The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹10,249 crore. The stock had earlier touched a 52-week high of ₹478.95 in June 2025 and a low of ₹245 in March 2026.
Multiple Orders Boost Order Book Visibility
RailTel said in a regulatory filing that it secured an order worth ₹43.96 crore from the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board to provide security-related ancillary services during recruitment examinations. The contract is scheduled for execution by April 2028.
In separate filings, the company also announced two major orders from Rail Vikas Nigam. The first contract, valued at ₹255.27 crore, involves the supply, installation, testing and commissioning (SITC) of integrated tunnel communication systems for tunnels T-8 to T-11, covering a 36 km stretch.
The scope includes VHF communication systems, CCTV, public address systems and emergency call points, along with integration across four stations.
The second order, worth ₹309.28 crore, covers tunnels T-1 to T-7 over a 42.7 km section and includes similar communication infrastructure and station integration. Both projects are also slated for completion by April 2028.
The company clarified that none of these contracts are related-party transactions and that there is no promoter group interest in the awarding entities. All three orders were received on April 13, 2026.
Separately, RailTel informed that a ₹17.13 crore work order from Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, awarded in January 2025 for IT infrastructure procurement and maintenance, has been cancelled due to administrative reasons.
Operational Performance Remains Strong
RailTel reported a 19% year-on-year rise in revenue to ₹913 crore for the latest reported quarter, compared with ₹768 crore in the same period last year.
The project segment contributed ₹564 crore, while the telecom segment added ₹369 crore. The company's total order book stood at ₹8,497 crore during the quarter, reflecting strong execution visibility.
Operating profit also improved by nearly 10% year-on-year, indicating stable margins and operational efficiency.