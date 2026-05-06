CG Power Q4FY26: Profit Jumps 32% YoY on Strong Orders and Revenue Growth

Net profit rises 32% YoY to ₹362 crore in March quarter
Revenue grows 25% driven by strong power segment performance
Order book and inflows show sharp growth, boosting future outlook
CG Power and Industrial Solutions reported consolidated net profit of ₹362 crore in the quarter ended March 31, FY26, on Wednesday, May 6, marking a 32% year-on-year (YoY) increase. In the same period last year, the company had posted a profit of ₹274 crore.
The growth was supported by higher revenues, with consolidated sales increasing 25% year-on-year to around ₹3,441–3,442 crore. The company said improved operational performance and strong execution across projects helped drive overall earnings.
For the full financial year FY26, net profit also rose to ₹1,197 crore compared to ₹973 crore in the previous year, while annual sales increased to ₹12,418 crore from ₹9,909 crore.
Strong Order Book
The company also reported strong momentum in new orders. Order intake for the quarter grew 39% YoY to ₹5,335 crore, while full-year order inflows rose 33% to ₹19,616 crore.
As a result, the unexecuted order backlog stood at ₹17,107 crore as of March 31, 2026, marking a 61% increase compared to last year. This provides strong visibility for future revenue growth.
The company highlighted that improved operational efficiency also supported earnings, with EBITDA rising 35% YoY to ₹466.1 crore. Margins expanded to 13.55%, the highest level since Q1 FY25, and came in above market expectations.
However, the industrial segment saw muted performance. Revenue rose only 2% YoY to ₹1,791 crore, while margins declined to 8.9% from 11%. The company attributed the pressure to competitive pricing in the railway business and higher commodity costs.
Meanwhile, the company’s semiconductor business contributed ₹155.6 crore to overall revenue during the quarter, adding to diversification efforts.
The company also announced that its Board of Directors has fixed the date for the 89th Annual General Meeting (AGM), which will be held on July 24, 2026 at 3:00 PM (IST).