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CG Power Q4FY26: Profit Jumps 32% YoY on Strong Orders and Revenue Growth

Strong execution in the power segment and rising order inflows drive double-digit growth in revenue, profit and backlog for CG Power and Industrial Solutions in Q4FY26

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Anjali Pal
Updated on:
Updated on:
CG Power Q4FY26: Profit Jumps 32% YoY on Strong Orders and Revenue Growth
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  • Net profit rises 32% YoY to ₹362 crore in March quarter

  • Revenue grows 25% driven by strong power segment performance

  • Order book and inflows show sharp growth, boosting future outlook

CG Power and Industrial Solutions reported consolidated net profit of ₹362 crore in the quarter ended March 31, FY26, on Wednesday, May 6, marking a 32% year-on-year (YoY) increase. In the same period last year, the company had posted a profit of ₹274 crore.

The growth was supported by higher revenues, with consolidated sales increasing 25% year-on-year to around ₹3,441–3,442 crore. The company said improved operational performance and strong execution across projects helped drive overall earnings.

For the full financial year FY26, net profit also rose to ₹1,197 crore compared to ₹973 crore in the previous year, while annual sales increased to ₹12,418 crore from ₹9,909 crore.

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Strong Order Book

The company also reported strong momentum in new orders. Order intake for the quarter grew 39% YoY to ₹5,335 crore, while full-year order inflows rose 33% to ₹19,616 crore.

As a result, the unexecuted order backlog stood at ₹17,107 crore as of March 31, 2026, marking a 61% increase compared to last year. This provides strong visibility for future revenue growth.

The company highlighted that improved operational efficiency also supported earnings, with EBITDA rising 35% YoY to ₹466.1 crore. Margins expanded to 13.55%, the highest level since Q1 FY25, and came in above market expectations.

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Power Segment Drives Growth

Performance across business segments remained uneven. The power segment delivered strong growth, with revenue jumping 50% YoY to ₹1,487 crore. This was driven by strong execution in ongoing projects, while segment margins improved to 23.8% from 20.9% last year.

However, the industrial segment saw muted performance. Revenue rose only 2% YoY to ₹1,791 crore, while margins declined to 8.9% from 11%. The company attributed the pressure to competitive pricing in the railway business and higher commodity costs.

Meanwhile, the company’s semiconductor business contributed ₹155.6 crore to overall revenue during the quarter, adding to diversification efforts.

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The company also announced that its Board of Directors has fixed the date for the 89th Annual General Meeting (AGM), which will be held on July 24, 2026 at 3:00 PM (IST).

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