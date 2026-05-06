Union Minister of Labour & Employment Mansukh Mandaviya will launch a nationwide free 'Annual Health Check-Up Initiative' for Workers aged 40 years and above, as proposed under the new Labour Codes, on May 7, 2026.
The initiative will be formally inaugurated from the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Medical College & Hospital, Basaidarapur, New Delhi, a labour ministry statement said.
Simultaneous launch events will also be observed across 11 other ESIC hospitals across the country, which will be attended by labour ministers, MPs, MLAs, and other dignitaries from respective states.
This initiative is aligned with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi under the overarching 'Shramev Jayate' framework, which emphasises dignity of labour and strengthened social security for workers.
The rollout is anchored in the transformative reforms introduced through the four New Labour Codes, which consolidate 29 central labour laws under four comprehensive pillars.
These reforms aim to simplify compliance, promote formalisation of employment, and expand the ambit of social security.
Notably, the Code on Social Security, 2020 extends coverage to unorganised, gig, and platform workers, establishes a Social Security Fund, and broadens the scope of ESIC benefits.
A key provision under the new labour framework is the mandatory annual health check-up for workers aged 40 years and above.
For beneficiaries under the ESI Scheme, these check-ups will be conducted through ESIC's extensive network of hospitals, with a focus on early diagnosis, preventive healthcare, and continuous health monitoring.
Further, for workers engaged in hazardous or dangerous operations, including those handling chemicals, toxic substances, or heavy machinery, medical check-ups are mandatory irrespective of age.
The initiative also envisages systematic maintenance of health records and periodic monitoring to ensure long-term well-being of the workforce.
This nationwide initiative marks a significant step towards strengthening occupational health systems, ensuring comprehensive healthcare access for India's workforce, and advancing the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.