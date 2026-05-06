“It is a great honour for Hachette to have the opportunity to represent the wonderful Faber and Alliance publishers’ lists in the Indian market. These are lists with enormous ongoing potential in India and across the Subcontinent, and I have every confidence that Riti Jagoorie and the team at Hachette India - working closely with our friends at Faber - will take their authors’ work to an even wider audience,” Charlie King, CEO of Hachette UK International, said.