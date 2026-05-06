Hachette India will now be handling distribution in the country for leading independent publishers from the UK, including Faber, Granta Books, Europa Editions, Fitzcarraldo Editions, and Swift Press, the publisher announced on Wednesday.
Other UK publishers in this "exclusive agency distribution arrangement", which will begin in October this year, are Scribe Publications, Daunt Books, Bedford Square, Duckworth, and Firefinch.
"I am absolutely thrilled that Hachette India will be representing some of the most revered publishing companies in the world... I have long admired their brilliant lists and look forward to working with them on growing their business and presence in India," Riti Jagoorie, managing director of Hachette India, said in a statement.
While Faber has published 13 Nobel Laureates and six Booker Prize-winners, including Kazuo Ishiguro and Anna Burns; Granta has shaped contemporary serious fiction and narrative non-fiction along with publishing 31 Nobel Laureates.
Europa published Elena Ferrante’s Neapolitan novels in English, Fitzcarraldo has had four of its authors -- Svetlana Alexievich, Olga Tokarczuk, Annie Ernaux and Jon Fosse -- winning the Nobel in Literature; Scribe is known for its rigorous and consequential fiction and non-fiction; Swift publishes literary and political non-fiction of enduring relevance; Daunt brings a distinctive editorial voice to fiction and travel writing; Bedford Square is one of the most closely watched new imprints in British publishing.
Duckworth, one of the UK’s oldest imprints is known for publishing accessible, stimulating and intellectually curious works of non-fiction, while Firefinch have a carefully curated list of fiction and non-fiction built on taste, market awareness and decades of experience.
“It is a great honour for Hachette to have the opportunity to represent the wonderful Faber and Alliance publishers’ lists in the Indian market. These are lists with enormous ongoing potential in India and across the Subcontinent, and I have every confidence that Riti Jagoorie and the team at Hachette India - working closely with our friends at Faber - will take their authors’ work to an even wider audience,” Charlie King, CEO of Hachette UK International, said.