"This year, we grew our revenues by 72% while reducing losses by almost half. By design, we are unit economics positive on every transaction and a business that has significant network effects at play. Cashback is a billion-dollar business in the US, China and Europe, and CashKaro is set to surpass them all, especially with our suite of India-centric products like EarnKaro," CashKaro co-founder Swati Bhargava said.