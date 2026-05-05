Cashback and coupon platform CashKaro on Tuesday reported a 72% jump in its revenue to ₹600 crore for the financial year 2025-26.
The company's EBITDA losses narrowed by around bout 40% to ₹17.7 crore from ₹29.2 crore in FY25 on the back of improved unit economics.
The company's financial performance was driven by improved customer acquisition efficiency and stronger conversion rates, a statement said.
The platform enabled over ₹10,000 crore in sales for partner brands.
"This year, we grew our revenues by 72% while reducing losses by almost half. By design, we are unit economics positive on every transaction and a business that has significant network effects at play. Cashback is a billion-dollar business in the US, China and Europe, and CashKaro is set to surpass them all, especially with our suite of India-centric products like EarnKaro," CashKaro co-founder Swati Bhargava said.
Rising consumer adoption of cashback as a core part of purchase decisions across metro and non-metro markets also fuelled the company's growth during the fiscal year.
To date, the app has paid out over ₹2,000 crore in real cashback to users.
Founded in 2013, CashKaro partners with over 1,500 e-commerce brands, including Amazon, Flipkart, and Myntra.