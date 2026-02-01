Capex, Fiscal Deficit, Manufacturing, Customs Shape Budget 2026 Priorities — Key Takeaways from FM Sitharaman's 9th Budget

The initiative also intends to address skill gaps throughout the biopharma value chain, from research and clinical development to large-scale manufacturing, by setting up three new National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPERs). The programme will ensure establishment of more than 1,000 accredited clinical trial sites across the country. The regulatory procedures are expected to be in line with international standards if the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) is strengthened concurrently with a dedicated scientific review cadre.