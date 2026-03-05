AI Integration in Cybersecurity Requires Strategy, Governance & Data, Says Sneha Katkar, Head of Product Strategy, Quick Heal Technologies

A

My journey has been one of learning, unlearning and staying grounded in purpose. When I stepped into this space, technology leadership was a room where women had to work twice as hard to be heard half as loudly. I encountered assumptions about my role, quiet biases and structural gaps that made navigating senior leadership complex.

However, I chose to let outcomes speak louder than objections. I built teams that valued diverse perspectives and focused relentlessly on excellence. The bias doesn't disappear overnight; you learn to move through it with conviction. And in doing so, you quietly make the path a little wider for the next woman who walks in.