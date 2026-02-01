Madhusudhan HK, Country Manager of Aerolase, says the Union Budget 2026 lays a strong foundation for India’s med-tech sector growth, directly benefiting patients, providers, and the healthcare ecosystem by making global-level technological solutions accessible through rationalized import duties on advanced medical devices, applauding alongside the price reductions for importing 17 key medicines, including those for cancer and diabetes. "These duty cuts, coupled with support for domestic manufacturing and exports, enable clinics to deploy cutting-edge lasers and diagnostics affordably," he said.