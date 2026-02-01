The Centre increased capital expenditure for FY27 to ₹12.2 lakh crore from ₹11.2 lakh crore, signalling a continued push to sustain growth.
Capex scaling remains in line with industry expectations, with public investment averaging 2.9% of GDP in post-pandemic years.
The economy is projected to grow 7.4% in FY26, while the fiscal deficit is set to narrow from 4.4% of GDP to 4.3% in FY27.
Presenting the Union Budget for FY27, Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman announced an increase in the government’s capital expenditure to ₹12.2 lakh crore, up from ₹11.2 lakh crore a year earlier. The higher capex allocation signals the Centre’s intent to sustain growth momentum amid muted private investment.
Sitharaman stated capex remains a key lever in India's growth engine, with public spending to ₹11.2 lakh crore in Budget Estimate (BE) FY26, compared to ₹2 lakh core in FY15.
Between the FY25 and FY24 estimates, the government had raised capital expenditure by just ₹10,000 crore. The latest increase reflects a renewed push to keep public investment elevated. The capex announcement is broadly in line with industry expectations.
The Economic Survey for FY26 noted that the Centre has progressively scaled up capital expenditure to an average of 2.9% of GDP in the post-pandemic years, compared with an average of 1.7% of GDP in the pre-pandemic period.
Sitharaman said the Centre will continue with its efforts to focus on enhancing infrastructure in cities with populations of over five lakh, including tier-2 and tier-3 cities to expand growth centres.
The Indian economy is expected to grow at 7.4% for the current financial year ending March 31. The government's fiscal deficit for the year is pegged at 4.4% of GDP, with a target to reduce it to 4.3% of GDP for FY27.
Capex, primarily involving spending on roads and railways, remains key growth engine for India's economic resilience owing to higher multiplier effect and crowing in private investments. (This is a developing story.)