How West Asia Conflict Is Disrupting Energy Supplies & Impacting India: Explained

However, in recent years, India's exposure has decreased. Currently, between 35 and 40% of India's crude imports come from Russia through routes that avoid Hormuz, such as the Suez Canal and the Cape of Good Hope, reported Moneycontrol. The strait is also avoided by additional imports from Brazil, West Africa, and the United States. Short-term shocks are further mitigated by India's strategic petroleum reserves, and Qatar's LNG supplies to India do not pass through Hormuz.