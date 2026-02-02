FM Sitharaman also underscored that over ₹7 lakh crore has been made available to MSMEs through Trade Receivables Electronic Discounting System (TReDS), an RBI-regulated digital platform to auction their trade receivables (invoices) to financiers for instant liquidity. She proposed four measures to leverage its full potential, mandating TReDS as the transaction settlement platform for all purchases from MSMSEs by CPSEs, introducing a credit guarantee support mechanism through CGTMSE for invoice discounting, linking GeM with TReDS for sharing information with financiers about government purchases from MSMEs, encouraging cheaper and quicker financing. Another measure includes enabling TReDS receivables as asset-backed securities to develop a secondary market, enhancing liquidity and transaction settlement.