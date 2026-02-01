FY27 Budget: Key Numbers To Watch Out For

Fiscal Deficit: The budgeted fiscal deficit, which is the difference between the government expenditure and income, for the current fiscal (April 2025 to March 2026 or FY26), is estimated at 4.4% of GDP.

Having achieved a fiscal consolidation roadmap with a deficit below 4.5% of GDP in FY26, markets will keenly watch for direction on debt-to-GDP reduction in the FY27 Budget, as well as whether the government will provide a specific fiscal deficit number for the next financial year. There is an expectation that the government could announce a fiscal deficit of 4% of the GDP for FY27.

Capital Expenditure: The government’s planned capital expenditure for this fiscal year is budgeted at ₹11.2 lakh crore. The government is likely to maintain its focus on capital expenditure in the upcoming Budget, with a 10–15% increase in the capex target from the current level, as private sector players remain cautious.

The government would have space for capex, and it should be in excess of ₹12 lakh crore, as the pay revision will be announced in FY28, leaving little room for others.