Kotak AMC’s Nilesh Shah: Budget 2026 Offers Policy Continuity and Macroeconomic Stability for Investors

Fiscal prudence remains a cornerstone of the Budget, with the fiscal deficit for 2026–27 pegged at 4.3% of GDP, down from 4.4% in 2025–26. This consolidation is achieved without compromising on growth-oriented spending, supported by buoyant tax revenues and a stable macroeconomic environment. The government will benefit from the direct tax revenues (11.4% year on year) that are expected to grow faster than the nominal GDP growth led by personal income tax collections (11.7% YoY) and corporate tax (11% YoY) growth.