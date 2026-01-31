The Economic Survey on Manufacturing: What It Gets Right and What It Avoids

There is no denying that India’s recent industrial performance has been stronger than what many critics acknowledge. Manufacturing Gross Value Added grew by 7.7% and 9.1% in the first two quarters of FY 2025–26, recovering sharply from the global-demand-driven slowdown of FY25. Medium- and high-technology activities now account for 46.3% of India’s manufacturing value added, placing India among a small group of middle-income economies that are slowly moving up the production ladder. The more crucial question, however, lies not in these growth rates but in the structure of that growth and the governance architecture required to sustain it. The survey flags this but avoids deeper analysis.