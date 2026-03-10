Why India Is Diverting Natural Gas to Priority Sectors Amid West Asia Conflict

The Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Association of India (FHRAI) has flagged the shortage of commercial cooking gas cylinders and asked the government to intervene in the matter. The association also wrote to the Minister of Petroleum flagging “widespread disruption at the ground level”. Similarly, PTI reported that the Pune Municipal Corporation has temporarily shut the crematoriums in the city following restrictions on the use of LPG components such as propane and butane. According to the Pune civic body, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas issued an order on March 5 directing that available propane and butane be prioritised for domestic LPG supply across the country.