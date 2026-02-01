  1. home
  2. Economy and policy
  3. Fm nirmala sitharaman announces 10000 crore msme growth fund plans revival of 2000 industry clusters

Nirmala Sitharaman Announces ₹10,000 Crore MSME Growth Fund

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today announced a ₹10,000 crore MSME Growth Fund as part of her Union Budget speech, aimed at strengthening Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Devabrata Dutta
Updated on:
Updated on:
Nirmala Sitharaman
info_icon

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today announced a ₹10,000 crore MSME Growth Fund as part of her Union Budget speech, aimed at strengthening Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises. She also proposed the revival of 2,000 industry clusters across the country.

She stated that the government recognises MSMEs as a vital engine of growth, and proposes a three-pronged approach to help them grow as champions.

"I propose to introduce a dedicated 10,000 crores SME growth fund to create future champions, incentivising enterprises based on select criteria. I also propose to top up the self-reliant India fund set up in 2021 with 2,000 crores to continue support to micro-enterprises and maintain their access to risk capital," she said.

Tax The Rich

1 January 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

Outlining the government’s framework to “accelerate and sustain economic growth”, Sitharaman said interventions would focus on six key areas: scaling up manufacturing across seven strategic sectors; rejuvenating legacy industrial sectors; creating champion MSMEs; accelerating infrastructure development; ensuring long-term security and stability; and developing city-based economic regions.

Notably, the government will also develop a cadre of "corporate mitras" in Tier-II and Tier-III cities. It is aimed to help MSMEs to meet their compliance requirements at affordable costs.

Additionally, Sitharaman proposed that the Self-Reliant India Fund will be topped up by Rs 4,000 crore in 2026-27 to support the sector.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman - null
Union Budget 2026 LIVE: Debt-to-GDP Ratio to Be 55.6% of GDP in FY27, Says FM Sitharaman

BY Outlook Business Desk

“Great support is offered under the budget for the MSME sector, both for old-economy and new-economy industries. Old-economy sectors targeted include textiles, engineering, handloom and handicrafts, khadi and sports goods. New-economy sectors include bio-pharma, semiconductors and rare earths,” said Padmanand V, Partner – MSME at Grant Thornton Bharat.

He added that cluster development and challenge-mode PPP interventions had been given strong emphasis. “Notably, an SME Growth Fund of ₹10,000 crore is also envisaged. In the new-economy sector, semiconductor R&D and electronics manufacturing capability is to be developed through a massive allocation of ₹40,000 crore. In old-economy segments, particularly textiles, mega technical-textile parks are to be developed on challenge mode.”

[With agency inputs]

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×