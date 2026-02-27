But with the revision of the GDP dataset following the shift to a 2022–23 base year from 2011–12, nominal GDP is now estimated at around ₹380 lakh crore — roughly 10% higher year-on-year, but about 3.3% below the ₹393 lakh crore figure used in the Budget. As a result, the fiscal deficit for FY2027, on the Budget Estimates, is likely to work out closer to 4.46% of GDP, Nayar added.