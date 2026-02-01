Union Budget 2026: What Gets Cheaper, What Costs More for Consumers

The Union Budget 2026-27 has brought several changes that will directly impact household spending, travel, education, healthcare, and daily consumption. Through revisions in customs duties, tax collected at source (TCS), tax deducted at source (TDS), and penalties, the government has made some items more affordable while increasing the cost burden on others.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced these measures while outlining the government’s effort to reduce compliance burden and support domestic manufacturing.
Everything That Gets Cheaper
Foreign education and medical treatment abroad
The government has proposed reducing the Tax Collected at Source (TCS) under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) for education and medical purposes from 5% to 2%. Additionally, manpower supply services have been clearly brought under the TDS framework, with a lower deduction rate of 1–2%, reducing ambiguity and compliance hassles.
Overseas tourism packages
TCS on foreign tour packages has been proposed to be reduced to 2%, replacing the earlier structure of 5% on packages up to ₹10 lakh and 20% above that limit. Since the revised rate has no exemption threshold, it applies uniformly, lowering the initial cash outflow for travellers.
Leather and synthetic footwear
Customs duty rationalisation on raw materials and components used in footwear manufacturing will reduce production costs, making footwear more affordable for consumers. Additionally, duty-free imports are allowed for export production.
Energy transition equipment
Lower import duties on equipment used in renewable energy and clean transition technologies are aimed at reducing costs and accelerating green adoption.
Solar glass inputs
Duty reductions on key inputs used in manufacturing solar glass are expected to support domestic solar production and lower overall project costs.
Capital goods for critical minerals
Basic customs duty relief on capital goods used for manufacturing Lithium-Ion Cells for batteries, to those used for manufacturing Lithium-Ion Cells for battery energy storage systems too.
Civilian aircraft manufacturing components
Lower customs duties on parts and components used in aircraft manufacturing are expected to support India’s aviation manufacturing ecosystem and reduce costs over time.
Microwave ovens
Reduced duties on certain components used in microwave ovens may lead to lower retail prices.
Goods imported for personal
To rationalize the customs duty structure for goods imported for personal use, the governmnet proposed to reduce the tariff rate on all dutiable goods imported for personal use from 20% to 10%.
17 cancer drugs, diabetes and rare disease-related medicines
Customs duty exemptions or reductions on 17 life-saving drugs for cancer are aimed at making treatment more affordable for patients. Additionally, the reductions are also made for diabetes and 7 rare diseases.
Goods for nuclear power projects
Basic Customs Duty (BCD) exemption on imports for nuclear power projects is expected to lower project costs and support clean energy goals.
Sports equipment
Duty relief on sports goods is expected to promote wider access and encourage sports participation.
Seafood
Lower duties on select inputs and products are expected to benefit exporters and consumers alike.
EV batteries
Reduced import duties on components and materials used in electric vehicle batteries are aimed at cutting EV costs and supporting clean mobility.
What Gets Costlier
Income tax misreporting
The penalty for misreporting income has been increased to 100% of the tax amount, tightening compliance enforcement.
Non-disclosure of movable assets
Failure to disclose movable assets will now attract stricter penalties, increasing the cost of non-compliance.
Stock options and futures trading
The Securities Transaction Tax (STT) on futures trading has been raised from 0.02% to 0.05%, making trading more expensive.
Umbrellas and parts
Higher duties on umbrellas and related components will raise prices.
Cigarettes and beedis
Increased duties aim to discourage tobacco consumption by making these products costlier.
Pan masala and gutka
Higher taxes on these products are intended to curb consumption.
Minerals
Duties on minerals (Kanhij) like iron, coal, and salt have been increased, which could impact downstream industries.