Vibez Estates Sells Out Rs. 32-Cr 'Vibez Manor'; Partners With A 5-Star Hospitality Brand To Institutionalize Branded Vacation Estates

"As India’s HNIs grow increasingly drawn to nature-connected, experience-led assets, the future of land ownership lies in structured ecosystems that combine hospitality-grade service, transparent management, and genuine long-term value," said Ashwin Kumar, Founder & Managing Director of Vibez Estates. "With Phase 1 of Vibez Manor selling out completely, we are proving that buyers no longer want a passive real estate purchase. They want land and lifestyle without the burden of running it themselves. By delivering this project on time and integrating it with a 5-star hospitality engine, we ensure that every plot operates as a legally sound, operationally self-sustaining, and financially rewarding asset."